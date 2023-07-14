Sunflower Days underway at Pride of the Wapsi

The annual celebration of all things sunflowers continues through July 30
Sunflower Days are in bloom at Pride of the Wapsi
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -A local farm dedicated to sharing the family agriculture experience is welcoming enthusiasts of the bold and beautiful sunflower which is now plentiful and in full bloom.

Lora Direickx, Pride of The Wapsi, 14600 305th Street, Long Grove, highlights the activities and photo opportunities (meant to help families create memories) while visiting their Long Grove acreage.

The Sunflower Days annual event runs two weeks and is expected to last through July 30. Visitors can stop by during their public hours on Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission Includes: 1 sunflower with every admission, exploration and photography in the sunflower field, farm family activities and entertainment, foods, local wines, and more.

Visit this link for more specific details: https://www.prideofthewapsi.com/sunflower-days

The Pride of the Wapsi website is at https://www.prideofthewapsi.com/ and the phone number is 563-285-8180.

