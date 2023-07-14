United Way Quad Cities gives $2.8 million in grants to area non-profits

United Way Quad Cities Grants
By Randy Biery
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - Millions of dollars are on the way to 51 nonprofits, grassroots and community organizations in Scott and Rock Island counties.

For non-profits like Family Resources, these grants will help staff there continue to serve those who need it.

“When you give to United Way or to any of our partnered agencies you are investing in our community and the future of our community. So without funds like this, our organizations would not be able to do the really important work that we all do in order to help everyone succeed in our Quad Cities Region,” Family Resources President, and CEO, Nicole Cisne Durbin said.

United Way Quad Cities granted $2.8 million to several groups, as a way to help advance and improve education, financial stability and health outcomes for people and families in the Quad Cities.

“It allows us to continue providing really important services, in particular our sheltering and housing services, which helps any victim of a violent crime and sure that they have safe housing, especially in an emergency situation,” Durbin said.

Last year, 75,000 people across the Quad Cities were helped through a range of United Way-funded programs.

