West Burlington police arrest man after business theft, chase

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison man was arrested after police say he fled from police after a reported theft at Harbor Freight.

Tyler Keith Jennings, 36, is charged with second criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft, felony eluding, driving under suspension, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, and stop sign violation.

West Burlington Police responded about 1 p.m. Wednesday to a report of theft at Harbor Freight, 104 W. Agency Rd., according to a media release.

Police said they were advised a person stole a welder and tool bag and left in an older blue Dodge Durango westbound on Agency Road.

Des Moines County deputies found the Durango a short time later, driving out of the Menards parking lot, police said. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Westland Mall parking lot and saw the stolen merchandise from Harbor Freight in the back of the vehicle.

According to police, while officers were having everyone get out of the vehicle, a man later identified as Jennings jumped into the front driver’s seat and sped off, starting a vehicle pursuit.

Jennings drove the Durango jumping the curb at West Burlington Avenue and Van Weiss, up onto the grassy area, police said. Jennings’s turned the vehicle around and was facing westbound towards West Burlington Avenue. Officers stopped their squad car on West Burlington Avenue near the east curbing when Jennings rammed the passenger side of a West Burlington Police Department squad car while an officer was inside.

Jennings then backed up again as officers exited the squad and rammed the passenger side again, causing damage according to police. The damage is over $1,500, but still waiting on an estimate.

Police said, Jennings then drove away south on West Burlington Avenue, where he was involved in a crash at the roundabout at West Burlington West avenues.

While officers approached the vehicle, Jennings was seen grabbing a gun and pointing it in the officer’s direction, police said. Jennings was taken into custody after a short standoff and taken to the Des Moines County Jail.

