'Wizard of Oz' now on stage at Prospect Park

Production by Quad City Music Guild runs through July 16
Wizard of Oz’ now on stage at Prospect Park
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A delightful stage presentation of the classic, beloved tale is now on stage as performed by Quad City Music Guild at Prospect Park, Moline, through July 16.

Cast members Luke Vermeire (Cowardly Lion) and Maddie Baez (Wicked Witch) discuss the production on Quad Cities Live in the attached video interview.

Visit the theater production company’s website for more information about the show and to secure tickets at https://qcmusicguild.com/

