Woman reported missing out of Walcott

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Walcott Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Person Clearinghouse are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

According to the DCI, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14.

She is 5-foot-4 and 140 to 160 pounds, according to the DCI.

The DCI asks anyone with information about her disappearance to contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

