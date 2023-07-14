Woman reported missing out of Walcott
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Walcott Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Person Clearinghouse are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.
According to the DCI, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14.
She is 5-foot-4 and 140 to 160 pounds, according to the DCI.
The DCI asks anyone with information about her disappearance to contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.
