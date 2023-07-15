72-year-old Davenport man trades skates for bike in upcoming RAGBRAI

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 50th RAGBRAI begins next Saturday in Sioux City and one 72-year-old says he’s trading his skates for a bike to participate in RAGBRAI.

Ken Huss, 72, will be joining the ride in Coralville, Iowa with fellow riders at the Quad Cities Bike Club.

Huss says he arrived at the inaugural meeting for the event back in April with the anticipation that he would be participating in the great ride across Iowa from Sioux City to Davenport for the first time, but registration was full.

However, Huss said the bike club organized a charter bus to shuttle riders from the Quad Cities to Coralville so that riders can join for the last leg.

One of the reasons Huss says he decided to participate in the event was for his friend at the bike club who is battling cancer. Huss will be riding along with him while he rides his specialized bike.

“That will be a nice thing for me and him to do together,” Russ said.

Although this will be Russ’ first biking event, the RAGBARI isn’t the first long-distance athletic venture for him.

For two decades, Russ says he has participated in many inline and ice-skating marathons and competitions including a 24-hour relay race in Montreal, Canada. Other places he has skated include a Formula One racetrack, Disney World and Lake Placid.

In recent years, Russ says he hasn’t been doing as many skating events but his competitive spirit and drive to be in great shape has led him to being a member of the Quad Cities Bike Club, and now, he’s preparing for RAGBRAI.

“I have been biking with the bike club 3 to 4 times a week,” Huss said. “I also try to get out in the morning to skate 10 miles before the bike ride because I need to keep my skating muscles in shape too.”

When asked what keeps him going at this age, Russ used the words of his longtime skating partner, who passed away a couple weeks ago, “Nobody lives forever, enjoy it while you can and make the best of it.”

