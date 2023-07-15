DEVELOPING: Multiple departments respond to large fire in Peru

Multiple crews respond to fire in Peru, Illinois Friday night.
Multiple crews respond to fire in Peru, Illinois Friday night.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PERU, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple crews responded to a large building fire Friday night.

At this time, details are limited, however TV6 can confirm that the fire is at the Westclox building.

TV6 has reached out to officials and has received a statement from the mayor of Peru.

The mayor of Peru responded to TV6 saying that they are aware of the fire, but at this moment they have declined to comment. The mayor said that they were able to confirm that Fourth Alarm Fire is on scene and that crews want the public to avoid the area.

TV6 also reached out to the Bureau County government and received the following statement.

“Bureau County EMA is aware of the fire at the Westclox building. However, we have not been requested to it.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information on-air and online as it becomes available.

