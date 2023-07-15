Few more storms possible each afternoon this weekend

A few storms possible during the weekend, especially Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up this weekend with several chances for showers and storms. The first round will wrapped up this morning followed by a lull in activity. This afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s before showers and storms develop this evening. A similar forecast will set up on Sunday with highs a tad cooler in the mid and low 80s. The active weather pattern will continue next week with nearly daily chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: Few storms this afternoon. High: 87º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 64º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 86º.

