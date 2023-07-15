South Carolina Senator Tim Scott hosts town hall in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There are just over 180 days until the Iowa Republican Caucus and several top candidates continue to make their rounds in the state.

That includes Tim Scott, who made appearances in Des Moines and in the Quad Cities. The South Carolina Senator hosted a town hall at the Davenport Holiday Inn on Friday.

He started off his remarks by highlighting his blue-collar family background and what it was like growing up in the South.

The candidate made a promise to reform the U.S. Department of Education if elected. He applauded Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s school choice plan, which passed this year.

We’re going to take the Title I money that comes from the federal government, the Title II money that comes from the federal government ... and we’ll let parents have a choice so their kids have a chance,” Scott said. Let those dollars follow the students.”

While answering questions from the crowd Scott aligned himself with several key Republican viewpoints, like taking a strong stance on border security and protections of the Second Amendment.

He also vowed to keep American soldiers out of Ukraine.

“President Biden has failed to tell the American people what is America’s national vital interest in the Russian-Ukraine conflict or the Russian Genocide,” Scott said.

The conference room was full of potential voters looking to hear from the presidential hopeful.

Clinton resident and Republican voter, Eric Clausen, has followed Scott’s career and agrees with many of his stances. However, he isn’t committed to any candidate yet.

“I’m undecided,” Clausen said. “I’ve ruled some out but I haven’t really ruled anybody in.”

In a crowded GOP field, Scott hopes his time in Congress, sets him apart.

“I have the most voting record of anyone running for president on our side. Period,” Scott said.

According to the campaign, earlier this week it reached the required number of donors to qualify for the first Republican debate in August.

Senator Scott heads to New Hampshire next week.

