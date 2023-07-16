Cory’s Garden Continues for a Fourth Consecutive Year

DAVENPORT, IOWA {KWQC} -- Davenport native, Cory Carter is back selling his produce for a fourth consecutive year. The now 16-year old has been running Cory’s Garden, in front of Dewey’s Deals in Davenport and his business is already booming on the first day.

“Well, it’s just good to see a young kid not have the ambition he’s got and the drive to go out and grow his own vegetables,” said Dewey’s Deals Owner, Dewey Simons. “Sell them to the public and you know, not too many young generation wants to work that hard as this young man so I give him the opportunity to set up in Dewey’s Deal’s parking lot and, let him sell his vegetables.”

Cory and his iconic straw hat, sold out of his famous Iowa sweet corn in just 4 hours. He was planning on making the corn stash last the whole weekend.

“So, my first day opening, I sold 60 dozen of corn,” said the young entrepreneur. “That’s about 720 heirs of corn. I didn’t think that it was going to sell that fast. “I have a lot more for tomorrow and I bet you that I have the best sweet corn around.”

His garden started about four years ago, when his mom had the idea that he should probably start selling his produce.

“So, I started with a 50 x 50 area backyard,” added Carter. “Now I’m on to a couple acres. This couple acres now grow sweet corn tomatoes, peppers. I went from six peppers in my garden to over 1000 peppers planted. I went from six, nine tomato plants to over 250 tomato plants planted. And this year will be my first year actually doing a large amount of corn. So see how it goes.”

With the success of his business, it has brought in a lot of revenue. But Cory does it because he appreciates the support he gets from the community.

“You know, I don’t do this because I make a ton of money, I do this because I like giving back to my community,” said Carter. “And just as the community gives back to me, they come and support me, and they keep me going. I couldn’t have done this for the last four years if it wasn’t without my community. You know, I’m proud to say I’m from Iowa, and I’m an Iowan.”

With the support of the community, Cory tips his straw hat to the support of his family, which motivates him to work hard just like them.

“My grandpa’s why I like working on cars and why I like doing what I’m doing,” added Carter. “He showed me that if you work hard, it pays off. And it’s not just my grandfather that really pushed me to be who I am today; it’s my dad, my mom, my grandma, everyone that I’m surrounded with. They’re all hard workers and they all push to be the best they can.”

Cory’s Garden is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The stand will run until August 23.

Items for sale consist of rhubarb, banana peppers, jalapeno jam, farm fresh eggs, cucumbers, beets, bell peppers, potatoes. karahi, sweet corn, red tomatoes, tomatoes for green salsa and zucchini.

