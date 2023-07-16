Cory’s Garden continues for a fourth year

DAVENPORT, IOWA {KWQC} - Cory Carter of Davenport is back selling his produce for a fourth year.

The 16-year-old has been running Cory’s Garden in front of Dewey’s Deals in Davenport and his business is already booming on the first day.

“Well, it’s just good to see a young kid have the ambition he’s got and the drive to go out and grow his own vegetables,” Dewey Simons, owner of Dewey’s Deals, said. “[To] sell them to the public and you know, not too many [in his] generation wants to work that hard as this young man, so I give him the opportunity to set up in Dewey’s Deal’s parking lot and let him sell his vegetables.”

Carter, donning a familiar straw hat, sold out of his famous Iowa sweet corn in just four hours. He was planning on making the corn stash last the whole weekend.

“So, my first-day opening, I sold 60 dozen of corn,” said the young entrepreneur. “That’s about 720 ears of corn. I didn’t think that it was going to sell that fast. “I have a lot more for tomorrow and I bet you that I have the best sweet corn around.”

His garden started about four years ago when his mom had the idea that he should probably begin to sell his produce.

“So, I started with a 50 x 50 area backyard,” Carter said. “Now I’m on to a couple acres. This couple acres now grows sweet corn tomatoes, peppers. I went from six peppers in my garden to over 1000 peppers planted. I went from nine tomato plants to over 250 tomato plants planted. And this year will be my first year actually doing a large amount of corn. So see how it goes.”

With the success of his business, it has brought in a lot of revenue. But Carter does it because he appreciates the support he gets from the community.

“You know, I don’t do this because I make a ton of money, I do this because I like giving back to my community,” Carter said. “And just as the community gives back to me, they come and support me, and they keep me going. I couldn’t have done this for the last four years if it wasn’t without my community. You know, I’m proud to say I’m from Iowa, and I’m an Iowan.”

Carter tips his straw hat to the support of his family, which helps motivates him to work hard just like them.

“My grandpa’s why I like working on cars and why I like doing what I’m doing,” he said. “He showed me that if you work hard, it pays off. And it’s not just my grandfather that really pushed me to be who I am today; it’s my dad, my mom, my grandma, everyone that I’m surrounded with. They’re all hard workers and they all push to be the best they can.”

Cory’s Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The stand will run until Aug. 23.

Items for sale consist of rhubarb, banana peppers, jalapeno jam, farm fresh eggs, cucumbers, beets, bell peppers, potatoes, karahi, sweet corn, red tomatoes, tomatoes for green salsa and zucchini.

