Farmer’s Market Vendors are Essential

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Covid-19 pandemic halted work operations for most of the country, but many vendors at the Freight House’s Farmer’s Market needed to continue to work and make themselves accessible.

“So, we do a lot of our roadside stand,” said Owner of Brandee’s Vegetables, Brandee Viager. “We did a lot of that more until the markets opened. Once the markets opened, of course, we took all the regular precautions and everything. We know business was a little slower because people didn’t want to come out. But we did have a lot of support. But we tried to serve our customers the best we could.”

The markets remained open as only essential workers were able to work and companies like Brandee’s Vegetables and Lavish Lilly offered their services and gained appreciation from the community.

“Well, since I’ve been here so long, I have had a lot of loyal customers to begin with,” said Lavish Lilly Owner, Carrie Hillman. “But it seems like I’m always gaining someone new. I’ll have someone come up to me that’s lived in the Quad Cities their whole life still and say this is the first time I’ve been to the farmers markets. So, usually they stick with me once they buy my product.”

Even during the pandemic, the Farmer’s Market vendors saw thousands of people and continual support for local vendors and their products. For most of these vendors, this is their livelihood.

“It’s wonderful,” added Hillman. “The Quad City supports this market. Like crazy. I think we saw maybe 20,000 people if I had to guess over the last couple of weeks. We really appreciate it. We all work hard. A lot of us, this is our this is how we make a living so and we like to bring the best of the best.”

With the Farmer’s Markets back in full swing, more and more people are coming out and developing relationships with their favorite vendors.

“It really feels great to have regular customers come and even after the pandemic,” added Viager. “People were so grateful that we were there and coming back full swing once everything opened full back up. So, it was really great to see a lot of those customers and even new faces.”

Freight House Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

