Northeast preps for State tournament

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - At 22-11 on the season, the Northeast Rebels are battle-tested.

“We really tried to schedule hard on purpose so that when we are in big moments, they’re not scared. We wanted to schedule hard, play Davenport North, play Cedar Rapids Xavier,” said Travis Eversmeyer. “Anybody that would play us that was in a bigger class because we wanted to be ready for this moment.”

Fresh off of a regional title, even some of the players are surprised by the team’s success.

“Truthfully, I had to take a step back and take a look at the big picture and say, ‘Okay, this is a learning year,’” said Leah Mangelsen, a Rebels sophomore. “Truthfully, once we all put in the work, we got way farther than anyone could have ever imagined, and I think a lot of people are going to be shocked by us.”

The Rebels don’t have a single senior on the roster.

“We knew it was going to take us some time, but they’ve really bonded together and our lineup, we finally figured out where we were going to position people and where we are going to put them in the order,” Eversmeyer said. “We’re starting to really score some runs.”

As they prepare for the program’s second-ever trip to the State tournament, the Rebels are confident in their team chemistry.

“We go and do team bonding by ourselves and we are friends outside of the sport of softball,” said Madison Kluever. a Rebels junior. “So, I think overall we trust each other, and we just have such a good atmosphere here. I feel like we are our own team, and we are our own people.”

“We all like to take deep breaths and you’ll see us infield in the middle of the circle,” Mangelsen said. “We are taking deep breaths together, we’re calming each other down, and honestly that helps us stay relaxed.”

The Rebels take on Class 2A’s top seed, Iowa City Regina Catholic on July 18 at 1:00.

