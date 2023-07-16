Off and on storms and smoky skies today

Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our next frontal boundary will arrive this afternoon and evening bringing yet another round of showers and storms for the QCA. Some storms may produce high winds, but the overall severe threat will be low. Highs today will run into the 80s before NW winds usher in cooler air tonight and Monday. Highs on Monday will only reach the 70s and 80s with much lower humidity. Rain chances will return on Tuesday before warmer and more humid air returns for the second half of the week.

TODAY: Few storms this afternoon. High: 86º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 62º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few clouds and cooler. High: 82º.

