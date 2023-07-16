QC Movement March held Saturday to raise awareness for building collapse victims

The community came together to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a Quad Cities Movement March to raise awareness for those who lost the
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Community members came together Saturday to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a Quad Cities Movement March to raise awareness for those who lost their lives in the May 28 partial building collapse at 324 Main St.

Marchers began with a prayer and then took to the streets with megaphones and signs until they reached City Hall.

“I would plead for the city officials, along with Wold, or anybody that has ties to this, inspectors, anybody that knew why it happened and was part of the problem, to just come up and face it,” City Activist Katie Stewart said. “Resign now. We are coming for everybody, this is life. There are too many people that are about the money and not about life and if you don’t have life, you don’t have government and you don’t have money made.”

According to Stewart, there will be vigils for the three victims of the building collapse on the 28th of every month.

