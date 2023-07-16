QC Movement March

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa {KWQC} – The community came together to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a Quad Cities Movement March to raise awareness for those who lost their lives on May 28th at the building collapse at 324 Main Street.

The marchers began with a prayer and then took the streets with megaphones and signs until they reached City Hall.

“I would plead for the city officials, along with Wold, or anybody that has ties to this, inspectors, anybody that knew why it happened and was part of the problem, to just come up and face it,” said City Activist Katie Stewart. “Resign now. We are coming for everybody, this is life. There are too many people that are about the money and not about life and if you don’t have life, you don’t have government and you don’t have money made.”

According to Stewart, there will be vigils for the three victims of the building collapse every 28th each month.

