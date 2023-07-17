Food Truck Fridays continue in LeClaire

LeClaire Food Truck Fridays.
LeClaire Food Truck Fridays.(Visit LeClaire)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire celebrated its first of several ‘Food Truck Fridays’ and event organizers welcome the community to continue to support local vendors at upcoming dates.

Food Truck Fridays will be every Friday, expect for Tug Fest Friday, Aug. 11, until Sept 15. a media release stated from Visit LeClaire officials. Guests are also welcome to bring their food truck meal purchases into several participating bars including Green Tree Brewery, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 129, and Wide River Winery Tasting Room to enjoy a drink.

Weekly offerings will vary for vendors, however, the July 21 lineup includes: Big Cat’s Custom Eats, Girl + Food by Cafe Fresh and Chuckies, officials said. Additionally, all other restaurants will be open, including some with live music and some shops will be staying open late, too.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott

Latest News

Iowa State Representative Ken Croken has announced that he is eyeing a run for City of...
Iowa State Representative Ken Croken announces interest in running for mayor of Davenport
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident