Food Truck Fridays continue in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire celebrated its first of several ‘Food Truck Fridays’ and event organizers welcome the community to continue to support local vendors at upcoming dates.

Food Truck Fridays will be every Friday, expect for Tug Fest Friday, Aug. 11, until Sept 15. a media release stated from Visit LeClaire officials. Guests are also welcome to bring their food truck meal purchases into several participating bars including Green Tree Brewery, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 129, and Wide River Winery Tasting Room to enjoy a drink.

Weekly offerings will vary for vendors, however, the July 21 lineup includes: Big Cat’s Custom Eats, Girl + Food by Cafe Fresh and Chuckies, officials said. Additionally, all other restaurants will be open, including some with live music and some shops will be staying open late, too.

