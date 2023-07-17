Iowa State Representative Ken Croken announces interest in running for mayor of Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Representative Ken Croken has announced that he is eyeing a run for City of Davenport mayor in the upcoming general election.

“I am meeting with businesses, community, faith and labor leaders in order to gauge the depth of dissatisfaction with the current state of civic affairs as well as the breadth of support for new leadership,” Croken said in a media release. “What I am hearing so far amounts to a full-blown crisis of confidence in urgent calls for a new direction characterized by accountability, communication and transparency.”

Croken said he will announce his decision to run or not run during the week of July 30.

Croken is a progressive Democrat, a former Scott County Supervisor and currently represents Iowa House District 97, consisting of much of central and eastern Davenport, according to the media release. He is a lawyer and the former chief marketing and government relations officer of Genesis Health System.

Prior to moving to Davenport more than 20 years ago, Croken says he held a number of executive and managerial positions with organizations such as Edelman Public Relations Worldwide in New York City, IBM Corporation in Dallas, New York, the Twin Cities and Washington D.C., legal aid organizations in Connecticut and Florida, Save the Children Foundation in Connecticut, and the U.S. Congress, among others.

“I believe my local knowledge combined with my professional skills and diversity of experience have prepared me well to lead out city back form its current, regrettable circumstances,” Croken noted.

“I know that the city we love can do better, but I also know that Davenport will not move forward in the current environment of warring city staff and elected officials,” Croken stated. “Nor, can we achieve our shared goals by censoring public comment. And, certainly, we will not build public trust amid allegations of altering official records and failing to disclose fully all public documents and communication.” He added, “If the people of Davenport choose me to represent them in city hall, they can be confident of openness and honesty. In short, nothing will be done behind closed doors.”

Croken also says that beyond the operational aspects of city government, he commits that he will advocate on behalf of the people of Davenport, especially the marginalized segments of our community on issues of broad community concern such as access to reproductive health care services; fully funded, quality public education, safe and decent housing, as well as collective bargaining, fair wages and safe working conditions.

For additional information about Croken, visit www.KenforDavenport.org or email Ken@KenCroken.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.