IowaWorks host ‘Opportunity Knocks Monday’ hiring event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWorks is hosting “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” a weekly hiring event held every other Monday.

The next event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 1801 A East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup of employers for this date is:

Bickford Home Care - PRN Caregivers

PSSI - Food Safety Sanitor (labor)

Mediacom Communications - Broadband Specialist and Customer Sales and Service Representative

QPS Employment – Machine Operators, Assembly, Press Operators, Part Hangers, Welders

Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services - Child & Youth Program Associate

Illinois Department of Corrections - Corrections Officer, Nurses, Office Positions, Accounting/Fiscal, Educators, Support Staff and many more

Royal Publishing - Sales

Alltown Bus Service - School Bus Drivers

Genesis Health Systems - RN, Lab Tech, MA’s Pharmacy, EMT/Paramedics

Novelis - Production, mechanics, electricians

FedEx Ground – Part-Time Package Handler

LMT Defense – CNC Machinist, QA Manager, Inventory Control Clerk, Design Engineer, Maintenance Repairman, Production Planner

VOLT - Forklift, General Laborer, Assembly

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services - Clerical, investigations, social work, legal, and many more throughout the state of Illinois.

