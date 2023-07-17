IowaWorks host ‘Opportunity Knocks Monday’ hiring event

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWorks is hosting “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” a weekly hiring event held every other Monday.

The next event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 1801 A East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup of employers for this date is:

  • Bickford Home Care - PRN Caregivers
  • PSSI - Food Safety Sanitor (labor)
  • Mediacom Communications - Broadband Specialist and Customer Sales and Service Representative
  • QPS Employment – Machine Operators, Assembly, Press Operators, Part Hangers, Welders
  • Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services - Child & Youth Program Associate
  • Illinois Department of Corrections - Corrections Officer, Nurses, Office Positions, Accounting/Fiscal, Educators, Support Staff and many more
  • Royal Publishing - Sales
  • Alltown Bus Service - School Bus Drivers
  • Genesis Health Systems - RN, Lab Tech, MA’s Pharmacy, EMT/Paramedics
  • Novelis - Production, mechanics, electricians
  • FedEx Ground – Part-Time Package Handler
  • LMT Defense – CNC Machinist, QA Manager, Inventory Control Clerk, Design Engineer, Maintenance Repairman, Production Planner
  • VOLT - Forklift, General Laborer, Assembly
  • Illinois Department of Children and Family Services - Clerical, investigations, social work, legal, and many more throughout the state of Illinois.

