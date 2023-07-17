Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold

Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a judge placed a temporary injunction on the newly signed bill that would restrict abortion after roughly six weeks’ gestation, or whenever cardiac activity is detected.

In their ruling, the judge stated that the court must follow the Iowa Supreme Court precedent and preserve the status quo while litigation moves forward. The judge did however direct the Iowa Board of Medicine to adopt rulemaking under the bill’s new guidelines.

The injunction would last until a future court decision.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed what supporters called the “fetal heartbeat bill” into law Friday as Planned Parenthood and other petitioners were in court trying to stop the law from taking effect.

The Iowa State Senate passed the bill last week in a special session held just a couple of weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court failed to revive a 2018 law with similar wording. Planned Parenthood, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and others filed a lawsuit to try to stop this law from going into effect.

During a hearing on Friday, Daniel Johnston, the attorney representing the state of Iowa, argued the new law is constitutional. He pointed out the Iowa Supreme Court decided in 2022 that the Iowa Constitution doesn’t ensure access to abortion.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood asked the judge for an immediate ruling from the bench, so the injunction could go into effect immediately to block the abortion restrictions.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin refused, saying ruling from the bench without further consideration would be unfair to both sides.

With the law in effect, abortions would be banned in Iowa once cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. There are exceptions in the bill for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or if the woman’s life is at stake. Previously, abortions had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement in response to the injunction:

“In their own words, the abortion industry stressed the need for a temporary injunction so they could continue with 200 scheduled abortions in the next two weeks. While life was protected for a few days, now even more innocent babies will be lost.

The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn.”

Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa released the following statement:

“We are relieved that Iowans will be protected in their ability to seek abortion care for the time being under the order issued today. This order is essential to protecting the bodily autonomy rights and freedom of Iowans, as well as their health and safety, while this unconstitutional and dangerous abortion ban is litigated. We know Iowans stand with us in wanting to protect abortion rights and keep politicians out of doctor-patient decision-making. We are also grateful to the court for hearing and deciding this case so quickly, as necessitated by the state’s unnecessarily cruel emergency effective date provision.”

