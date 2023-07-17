Mt. Pleasant man arrested after home invasion in Middletown, Iowa

By Jenna Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Middletown, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant, Iowa man has been arrested following a home invasion and burglary in Middletown Iowa.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11, at 6:54 p.m. deputies responded to 400 High St. for a burglary report.

Deputies say the victim had video and evidence showing a suspect entered their home without permission.

Deputies identified the suspect as Francisco Perez, 50, and said there was no connection between the suspect and the victim.

On July 16, Perez was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony, 5th-degree theft, and trespass.

Perez was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

