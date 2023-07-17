Mt. Pleasant man charged in home invasion in Middletown, Iowa

A Mount Pleasant, Iowa man has been arrested following a home invasion and burglary in Middletown Iowa.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Middletown, Iowa.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 400 High St. for a report of a burglary.

Deputies said the alleged victim had video and evidence showing a suspect entering their home without permission.

Deputies identified the suspect as Francisco Perez, 50, and said there was no connection between the suspect and the alleged victim.

On Sunday, Perez was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, fifth-degree theft, and trespass.

Perez was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center, deputies said.

