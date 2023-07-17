Police identify man found after boating accident

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department responded to a boating accident and drowning Friday.

Buffalo police responded about 6:18 p.m. to a report of a boater losing his balance and fell into the river at the 1100 Block of the West Front.

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael Eskridge from Davenport, Iowa.

In a Facebook post, Buffalo police said, “Our condolences go out to Michael’s family.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.