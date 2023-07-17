Regal Cinema in Moline set to close

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Regal Cinema is closing due to the theater lease being overdue.

Regal is owned by Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain, according to company officials. Cineworld filed for bankruptcy and started to close its theaters earlier this year.

The company says it has struggled to rebound from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. Employees in Moline are encouraged to transfer to other locations.

The last day of viewing is Thursday, July 20.

