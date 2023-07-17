Smoke thins out Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Cooler and more comfy conditions are on the way for our Monday, although it will be a bit hazy.. NW winds will keep highs to the mid and upper 70s which is nearly 10º cooler than normal for late July. While the majority of us stay dry, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms near the Highway 34 corridor, producing heavy rain, lightning and possibly small hail.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will be present in the atmosphere, although there will be improving conditions in the afternoon as a cold front continues moving south.

Our next round of rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon with a half inch or more possible in our southern hometowns. Beyond Tuesday will see a gradual warm-up to the upper 80s with increasing humidity.

Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday, but overall this week looks drier than last week.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 81º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 56º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers, especially south. High: 83º.

