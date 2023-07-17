Smoke thins out today

Few showers on Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Cooler and more comfy conditions are on the way for our Monday.  NW winds will keep highs to the mid and upper 70s which is nearly 10º cooler than normal for late July.  Our next round of rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon with a half inch or more possible along and south of I-80.  Beyond Tuesday will see a gradual warm up to the upper 80s with increasing humidity.  Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday, but overall this week looks drier than last week.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 81º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.  Low: 59º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers. High: 83º.

