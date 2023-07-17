Steve’s Belgrade, Moline bar demolished after severe April 4 storms

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Strong storms on April 4 caused damage across the QCA with baseball sized hail, strong winds, and a reported EF2 tornado. Now, as a result of the storms, one Moline bar has since been demolished.

Steve’s Belgrade, 2431 16th Street, was one business that took a hit during the storms, having the roof blown off the building.

This storm that caused damage to Steve’s Belgrade was the same storm that produced a tornado in Rock Island and had also reported 90 MPH wind gusts at the Quad Cities International Airport nearby.

Monday, according to a Facebook post from Steve’s Belgrade, the neighborhood bar was demolished.

Steve's Belgrade in Moline, demolished after damage from April 4 storms. (Steve's Belgrade)

