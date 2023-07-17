WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott

Latest News

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Long Island serial killer suspect arrested
Des Moines County Sheriff's deputies arrested Francisco Perez, 50, of Mt. Pleasant on burglary...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested after home invasion in Middletown, Iowa