3 teams from Quad City area advance at State Softball

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and North Scott all advanced to the semifinals at the State Softball tournament in Fort Dodge. Pleasant Valley defeated the defending champion Waukee Northwest 5-4, Muscatine beat Ankeny 3-0 and North Scott beat top seeded North Polk 7-4. Centennial defeated Bettendorf 7-1. Muscatine will play Pleasant Valley at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals and North Scott will play Norwalk at 1:30 p.m. Assumption will play Saydel at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 3A quarterfinals and in a 2A quarterfinal matchup, Northeast will play Regina at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident

Latest News

Lisbon beats Notre Dame 5-0
Lisbon beats Notre Dame 5-0 at State Baseball
Iowa Hawkeye football has less than 50 days until the first game of the 2023 season and...
Hawkeye single-game home tickets to go on sale this week
River Bandits get walk off win against Cubs
River Bandits get walk off win against Cubs
Quad City United
Quad City United wins