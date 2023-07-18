3 teams from Quad City area advance at State Softball

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and North Scott all advanced to the semifinals at the State Softball tournament in Fort Dodge. Pleasant Valley defeated the defending champion Waukee Northwest 5-4, Muscatine beat Ankeny 3-0 and North Scott beat top seeded North Polk 7-4. Centennial defeated Bettendorf 7-1. Muscatine will play Pleasant Valley at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals and North Scott will play Norwalk at 1:30 p.m. Assumption will play Saydel at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 3A quarterfinals and in a 2A quarterfinal matchup, Northeast will play Regina at 1:30 p.m.

