Air quality affecting outdoor living

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A spokesman with Genesis Health Systems said the call volume of people with asthma, bronchitis and colds have increased noticeably.

After an exercise class at CASI in Davenport, two women said they have affected family members.

Rose Smith said her daughter has asthma, and noticed the quality got worse the higher she got.

“She and her husband were down at John O’Donnell volunteering. And they took a ride on the Ferris wheel, and she told me that she noticed when they got up high, the air quality grew bad.”

Char Pifkin said her husband has COPD, “So we’ve been pretty much confined to the house.”

Pifkin said she has asthma and it’s difficult to breathe with the smoke in the air.

“I get scratchy and sore throat, headache, burning when I breathe.”

She said staying home is best for her.

The Quad-Cities has had three days above 150 on the air quality index. (KWQC, Flourish)

Airnow.gov says air quality for the area is good now, but because of the Canadian wildfires it hasn’t been a summer of easy breathing.

Anyone with respiratory issues will likely be affected if the air quality index is over 100. This week, three days have been over 150, meaning it is unhealthy for the general public.

EPA guidelines to reduce smoke exposure

• stay inside with the doors and windows closed.

• seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner.

• do not add to indoor air pollution with anything that produces smoke.

• when air quality improves air out your home to reduce indoor air pollution.

The easiest test of air health is if you see or smell smoke. If not, the EPA says to open your windows and go outside.

To check the air quality daily, check airnow.gov.

There are 905 active fires in Canada and 586 are out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. This year 4,208 fires have burned 27 million acres.

