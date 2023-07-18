Air quality affecting outdoor living

Air quality in Quad-Cities affected by Canadian wildfires.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A spokesman with Genesis Health Systems said the call volume of people with asthma, bronchitis and colds have increased noticeably.

After an exercise class at CASI in Davenport, two women said they have affected family members.

Rose Smith said her daughter has asthma, and noticed the quality got worse the higher she got.

“She and her husband were down at John O’Donnell volunteering. And they took a ride on the Ferris wheel, and she told me that she noticed when they got up high, the air quality grew bad.”

Char Pifkin said her husband has COPD, “So we’ve been pretty much confined to the house.”

Pifkin said she has asthma and it’s difficult to breathe with the smoke in the air.

“I get scratchy and sore throat, headache, burning when I breathe.”

She said staying home is best for her.

The Quad-Cities has had three days above 150 on the air quality index.
The Quad-Cities has had three days above 150 on the air quality index.(KWQC, Flourish)

Airnow.gov says air quality for the area is good now, but because of the Canadian wildfires it hasn’t been a summer of easy breathing.

Anyone with respiratory issues will likely be affected if the air quality index is over 100. This week, three days have been over 150, meaning it is unhealthy for the general public.

EPA guidelines to reduce smoke exposure

• stay inside with the doors and windows closed.

• seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner.

• do not add to indoor air pollution with anything that produces smoke.

• when air quality improves air out your home to reduce indoor air pollution.

The easiest test of air health is if you see or smell smoke. If not, the EPA says to open your windows and go outside.

To check the air quality daily, check airnow.gov.

There are 905 active fires in Canada and 586 are out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. This year 4,208 fires have burned 27 million acres.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Mental health resources believe the state has done a great job of increasing answer rates to...
One Year later with the 988 Crisis Hotline
The 988 Crisis Hotline was established just over a year ago. Mental illness is something 1 in...
One Year later with the 988 Crisis Hotline
Air quality
Iowa High School State Softball, updates.
UPDATES: Iowa high school state softball