The Book Rack
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Book Rack, located at 4764 Elmore Ave, Davenport, is an independent book store with the basic operation of accepting books in trade for store credit and allow customers to use that credit toward the purchase of any used book in the inventory.

Bob Applegate, owner, elaborates on the elegantly simple process that benefits the avid reader.

Watch the PSL interview to learn more about the store, the business model, and how the retailer is proud to be a sponsor of the annual TV6 Cops ‘N Kids Community book drive.

For more information, visit online at https://www.thebookrackqc.com/ or call 563-355-2310.

