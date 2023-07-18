Children of victim in deadly Sterling apartment fire prepare for services

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The children of a man who died in an early morning apartment fire on July 7 are preparing to hold services for their father on Tuesday.

Last week, Sterling city officials identified the man as 62 -year old Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Anaya.

His son, Gaspar Anaya, and daughter, Kaila Matias, live in Georgia and came to town to handle his affairs after hearing of their father’s passing.

They’re remembering him as a hard worker who was a loving father, and grandfather.

Anaya said he finds comfort in his family’s faith.

“I have peace,” Anaya said. “I know that he’s in a better place. I know that a lot of people like .. just say ‘Oh, yeah, they’re heaven,’ but I know for a fact, my dad made it into heaven.”

They found out through their father’s friend about the apartment fire, who wasn’t able to get in touch with him and checked in to see if they had heard anything.

Matias said it’s a phone call no one can anticipate.

“You always think that you might have time to say your goodbyes or be able to take care of them,” Matias said. “I never thought that it was going to be just one day, he’s not gonna be there.”

Both his children said he was a hard worker, doing anything to provide for them.

“He was a jack of all trades,” Anaya said. “He used to like to do anything that you would tell him to do. ‘Hey man, like I got a job for you.’ He’ll do it.

While growing up, Tony Anaya raised both of his children as a single parent. Matias said while he was strict, still knew how to have fun.

“He tried to make a joke out of everything,” Matias said. “Even though we didn’t find his jokes, funny, sometimes. He would still laugh ... at his own jokes.”

Funeral services for Anaya are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Schilling funeral home in Sterling.

Officials have not yet released what caused the fire.

