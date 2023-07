DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Code Ninjas is a learning center that provides children aged 6 - 14 instruction and guidance through learning coding and how to create a video game or an app from their education on coding.

Code Ninjas is located at 475i0 Utica Ridge Road, Suite 400, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.codeninjas.com/ or call 563-900-4426.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.