CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violation arrested

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County was arrested Monday in Bettendorf, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Shawn Lopez, 39, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated flee or attempt to elude and probation violation on a charge of possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.