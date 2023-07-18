Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
By Matt Christensen and Heidi Knecht
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.

That investigation means law enforcement has reason to believe a crime may have occurred before the building fell on May 28.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations told TV6 Investigates Tuesday that their agents began their probe the week after the collapse. But this marks the first time a criminal investigation has been made public.

Special Agent Ryan Kedley said law enforcement is looking to see if there was any negligence leading up to the collapse – or if there was criminality in the deaths of three residents.

He declined to say if there was a subject of the investigation.

The county attorney is partnering with the state agents. Davenport police and fire are also involved.

The criminal inquiry isn’t the only investigation into the collapse. The city of Davenport has hired a third-party firm. Survivors in civil lawsuits have also brought in their own investigators.

There is no timeline for any of the probes.

