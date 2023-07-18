Emails show support from the White House to Surfside to Quad-Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The white house, local charities and the mayor of Miami-Dade County all reached out to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson in the days immediately after the building collapse to offer support.

TV6 Investigates wanted to know more about what city officials were saying in the week after the building collapse.

So we used state records laws to obtain more than 100 emails from elected leaders -- including Mayor Matson.

While the documents don’t reveal any bombshells, they are helping paint a picture of what was happening in City Hall in the days after the Davenport Apartments fell.

Those emails tell a story of nationwide support for Davenport when the community was in need.

A White House staffer contacted Matson immediately after the collapse to offer help.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County in Florida, home to the 2021 Surfside collapse, reached out. Davenport officials met with that community’s leaders a few days later for advice.

Locally, the mayor had emails from businesses and charities wondering how they could help. That includes Hy-Vee, the Community Foundation, and more than a dozen others.

In an email response, Matson said he is “so humbled by the huge amount of positive support from a wide range of people -- especially many many local folks. I continue to receive calls, and many people stop me at restaurants and all over the city when they see me, thanking me and the city for our positive work. So honored to be a part of this city and QC community. We always have work to do and are never satisfied. Just thankful to the huge and wide ranging amount of positive support!

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.