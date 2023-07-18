Family Resources: Children’s Crisis Stabilization Center

Family Resources just recently opened a Children’s Crisis Stabilization Center offering needed mental health resources to children in the QCA aged eight to 17.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family Resources just recently opened a Children’s Crisis Stabilization Center offering needed mental health resources to children in the QCA aged eight to 17.

Here to tell us more about the center is Family Resource’s Chief Program Officer Emily Gordon, LCPC, LMHC, RPT-S, ICVP.

The center opened right at the end of February and it’s part of an effort across the state to create a better continuum of care for mental health in general, specifically for those eight-years-old to 17-years-old, Gordon said.

Gordon says services provided at the center include: family therapy, support groups, a maximum stay of five days, and mental health counseling, as well as follow-up resources for when patients leave the center.

Family Resources information:

Phone: 563-326-6431 ext. 3

How: Reach out to any regional partner

Website: FamRes.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Local judge nominated for Iowa Court of Appeals
Davenport man, Kyle Coney is accused of firing at a vehicle as it was leaving a Kwik Star in...
Man charged after shooting at Davenport Kwik Star in June
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Shawn Lopez, 39, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violation arrested