Family Resources: Children’s Crisis Stabilization Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family Resources just recently opened a Children’s Crisis Stabilization Center offering needed mental health resources to children in the QCA aged eight to 17.

Here to tell us more about the center is Family Resource’s Chief Program Officer Emily Gordon, LCPC, LMHC, RPT-S, ICVP.

The center opened right at the end of February and it’s part of an effort across the state to create a better continuum of care for mental health in general, specifically for those eight-years-old to 17-years-old, Gordon said.

Gordon says services provided at the center include: family therapy, support groups, a maximum stay of five days, and mental health counseling, as well as follow-up resources for when patients leave the center.

Family Resources information:

Phone: 563-326-6431 ext. 3

How: Reach out to any regional partner

Website: FamRes.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.