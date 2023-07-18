Few showers southwest of the QC today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Most of the TV6 viewing area will be dry today with areas SW of the QC most favored for a few showers again. A complex of showers is rolling into western Iowa this morning and moving SE. This will clip our southernmost counties, otherwise it should be a comfy day with sunshine returning in the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but very little in the way rainfall amounts are expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Few showers southwest. High: 84º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 61º Winds: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 86º.

