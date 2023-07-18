Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince died over the weekend at the age of 23, the University of Iowa confirmed Tuesday.

An obituary for Ince said he died unexpectedly at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing, and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family, and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Ince played in 29 games for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021 as an offensive lineman.

The Wisconsin native was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, earning recognition on the spring semester Dean’s list in 2021.

His teammates say they’re heartbroken by the loss.

Players told us there were notified of Ince’s passing over the weekend, before the news spread to social media platforms.

Teammates described him as humble, saying anytime they spoke with him, they could see how much playing for the Hawkeyes meant to him.

“Everybody loved Cody. I think that says a lot about him and his come-up,” one teammate said. “My condolences go out to him and his family and his fiancé as well,” said teammate Logan Jones.

“I think the people you always think of are his family. The saddest part is he’s only 23,” said teammate Tory Taylor.

“The first thoughts - obviously just thinking about all of the memories I had with Cody was the first thing. Second thing was just thinking about his family and his fiancé and just how sad I am and just wishing all of my condolences to them,” said teammate Joe Evans. “Just the conversations that we had. I would have done anything for that kid. I’m going to miss him.”

A visitation is planned for July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at BrowTine Event Center in Amery, Wisconsin.

