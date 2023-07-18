Hawkeye single-game home tickets to go on sale this week

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Hawkeye football has less than 50 days until the first game of the 2023 season and beginning this week Hawkeye fans will soon be able to purchase single-game tickets to home games at Kinnick Stadium.

According to the Iowa Hawkeyes Football website, single-game home tickets go on sale Thursday, and fans may not want to wait to snag theirs as tickets are already beginning to sell out.

The ‘Fight For Iowa Passes’ which include a ticket to all seven home games are completely sold out, according to the Hawkeye’s website.

However, single-game home tickets will be available to the public on Thursday and include the following matchups:

  • Utah State on Sept. 2
  • Western Michigan on Sept. 16
  • Michigan State on Sept. 30
  • Purdue on Oct. 7, also the Hawkey’s Homecoming game
  • Minnesota on Oct. 22
  • Illinois on Nov. 18, the home finale game

For additional information on tickets, click here.

