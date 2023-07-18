GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Janet & June is a boutique located at 115 East Main Street, Geneseo. The business has expanded to re-opening a Rock Falls storefront with the grand re-opening of the location on July 23 from 12-4 p.m. at 1510 Prophetstown Road, Suite C3.

The Facebook event page is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1335195397355545

For more information, visit the business online at https://www.janetandjune.com/ or email janetandjunegeneseo@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.