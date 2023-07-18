How bikers can keep RAGBRAI safety top of mind

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bikers are getting ready for RAGBRAI which begins this weekend in Sioux City and rising temperatures and thousands of bike riders on Iowa highways creates some hazards for participants to consider on the ride across the state.

TV6 spoke with a doctor at the University of Iowa Public Health to learn what to look out for.

“RAGBRAI is notoriously during a very hot week of the year usually, so know your limits, and stay hydrated,” said Dr. Cara Hamann Assistant Professor, University of Iowa Public Health.

Additionally, Dr. Hamann offered advice on how electric bikes can improve public transportation.

“Bikes can provide a new way to have multimodal trips where we’re still getting people out of vehicles, but maybe they’re riding a bike to a bus stop and making that connection into town, rather than having to drive in and find somewhere to park ,” Dr. Hamann said.

Dr. Hamann also told TV6 that some ebikes can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH, making them great for transportation, but can still be used as a regular bike.

