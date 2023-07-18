Lisbon beats Notre Dame 5-0 at State Baseball

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lisbon beat Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 Monday in the quarterfinals at State Baseball ending a fantastic season for the Nikes.

“You know they’re just a great group of guys. A close knit group of guys and just support eachother and I think that’s really special to see. We’ve got basically the starting lineup coming back for us next year. We’ve got a lot of juniors, a lot of freshman, so the future is bright for them, but again like we told them today after the game, you know if you don’t put in the work in the offseason, we’re not you know going to be back here” said head coach Chris Chiprez.

The Nikes finish the season with 26 wins and eight losses.

“A lot of close wins, a lot of fun. Fun wins and something at least I will remember for the rest of my life. Every game until the very end you have confidence, you have trust in your teammates abilities to make plays, get hits, timely hits and score some runs” said senior Hunter Shipley.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.