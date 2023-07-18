Local judge nominated for Iowa Court of Appeals

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf judge is one of five nominees for the Iowa Court of Appeals.

16 Iowans applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals after the retirement of Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran, according to a release.

Interviews were held with the nominating commission on July 14, where the commission deliberated and selected five nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to the governor.

The nominees selected are Judge Jeffrey Bert of Bettendorf; Judge Jeffrey Farrell of Urbandale; Samuel Langholz of Ankeny; Judge Amy Moore of Ames; and Heather Quick of Cedar Rapids.

The governor is required to appoint the new judge in 30 days.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The name of the commissioners are located on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.

