Man charged after shooting at Davenport Kwik Star in June

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC)- A Davenport man was arrested in connection to a shooting at Kwik Star in Davenport in June.

Kyle Coney, 36, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit;

Davenport police responded to a report of a shooting on June 14, at the Kwik Star at 1650 W Kimberly Road.

Police said they made contact with Coney when they arrived on the scene.

The security cameras from Kwik Star show Coney shooting six times at a vehicle leaving the parking lot with people inside, police said. There were others in the parking lot and three shots hit a fuel tanker that was parked in the lot next to the targeted vehicle.

Coney stayed on scene and his .40 caliber Springfield Arms XD pistol was seized, according to the affidavit.

Coney is set for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. July 28 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records. He is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.