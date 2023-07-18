Mississippi Marketplace to host customer appreciation weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mississippi Marketplace, an indoor flea market, located at 4004 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport, is celebrating 5 years of business by hosting a customer appreciation weekend event on July 22-23 featuring fantastic discounts, snacks, a photo station, raffle baskets, food truck, and more.

The event will run on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the business website at https://mmpqc.com/ or call 563-232-8788.

