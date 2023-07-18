One Year later with the 988 Crisis Hotline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 988 Crisis Hotline was established just over a year ago. Mental illness is something 1 in 20 adults in this country deal with, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The focus behind the hotline is to help those who are needing help and are feeling lost, down, or even suicidal. Once dialing those three digits, you are connected with a trained specialist to assist in the situation that you are facing.

The hope is to ease the situation and see the bigger picture. More and more agencies have been established to help those who feel like there is no hope.

“There is help, there is hope and you are not alone,” is the slogan at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. According to their studies, 1 in every 5 U.S. adult experiences mental illness.

“What we found in Iowa is that 97% of all the calls to 988 are actually resolved on the phone,” said the Executive Director of NAMI, Greater Mississippi Vally. “In other words, just talking with a counselor, or maybe you need some wraparound, you know, some help, maybe housing or food or whatever is causing the stress need, you might need some help to resolve those issues.”

NAMI has put together some research over the last year. It says, over 4 million phone calls were made to the 988-crisis hotline. Even so, only 17% of adults in the US know what 988 is. The most common mental illness disorder was anxiety. According to NAMI, 19% of all US adults deal with anxiety issues.

The hotline is not just for people going through those struggles. There are 24/7 hotlines that can help at any moment. You just need to call.

“We get people that are calling because they’re concerned about someone else,” said Chief Clinical and Training Officer at Foundation 2, Drew Martel. “So, if you have a loved one you’re concerned about, especially regarding mental health or suicide, call the line and talk with a professional and they can help you identify ways to engage.”

Haley DeGreve is the founder and CEO of The Gray Matters Collective. It’s a group that helps people get in contact with mental health resources that they might need. DeGreve says that it’s an issue that is more common than you think.

“Mental health issues are always going to be there for people,” said DeGreve. “People are always going to feel stressed. People might battle depression or different mental illness, but at the end of the day, if we can continue to get back up, no matter how times we how many times we fall, I think that’s what can help us heal at the end of the day. But it takes all of us, you know, we do need an army here.”

According to NAMI officials, dialing 988 during or before a mental health crisis can be the first step in performing a mental health plan. That could help make a difference in someone’s life.

Here’s a list of some resources available in the Quad Cities Area:

The Gray Matters Collective

The National Alliance of Mental Illness

Foundation 2: The Crisis Hotline

