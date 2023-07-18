UPDATES: Iowa high school state softball

Iowa High School State Softball, updates.
Iowa High School State Softball, updates.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa high school state softball tournaments continue in Fort Dodge.

Tuesday highlights are as follows:

Assumption beat Saydel 5-0 and advances to the 3A state semifinals. They’re set to play Wahlert Catholic Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Next up, Northeast lost to Regina Catholic 4-3. They finish the season with a 22-12 record.

Monday’s, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Bettendorf, and North Scott highlights can be seen here.

Keep up with TV6′s live updates on our KWQC Highlight Zone Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, Illinois, is charged with...
Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man
Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop Two announced the results of two airspeed details conducted...
Illinois State Police announce results of I-74 Bridge airspeed enforcement
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

One of the teens who killed their Spanish teacher in Fairfield has begun serving his prison...
Willard Miller files motion to appeal life sentence
Local judge nominated for Iowa Court of Appeals
Davenport man, Kyle Coney is accused of firing at a vehicle as it was leaving a Kwik Star in...
Man charged after shooting at Davenport Kwik Star in June
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse