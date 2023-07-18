UPDATES: Iowa high school state softball

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa high school state softball tournaments continue in Fort Dodge.

Tuesday highlights are as follows:

Assumption beat Saydel 5-0 and advances to the 3A state semifinals. They’re set to play Wahlert Catholic Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Next up, Northeast lost to Regina Catholic 4-3. They finish the season with a 22-12 record.

