Aunt Hattie’s ‘Christmas In July’ sale
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium, 102 North Cody Road, LeClaire, IA, features examples of unique products and wares from the store and discusses the fun discounts featured during a Christmas In July sale.

For more information, follow the store on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aunt-Hatties-Fanciful-Emporium/146239855421270 or call 563-289-2228.

