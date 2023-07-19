Aunt Hattie’s ‘Christmas In July’ sale

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium, 102 North Cody Road, LeClaire, IA, features examples of unique products and wares from the store and discusses the fun discounts featured during a Christmas In July sale.

For more information, follow the store on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aunt-Hatties-Fanciful-Emporium/146239855421270 or call 563-289-2228.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.