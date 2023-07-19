B100: Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, Performances and Details

Connor Kenney from B100 Quad Cities joins Morgan to share how you can win tickets and details about the event.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hy-Vee Indycar Race series at the Iowa Speedway is coming up this weekend and more than 80,000 people showed up for last year’s race.

This year, officials with the Indycar Race say they’re expecting to be at capacity, again, thanks to some world-class entertainment.

Indycar information:

Website: hyveeindycarweekend.com

